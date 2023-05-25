How to measure the distance and hang a picture straight with your smartphone: features you might not know about

The convenient features of modern smartphones will never cease to amaze us. One of the interesting features that can be found on some devices is the ability to measure distances and a level function for hanging objects.

If you've ever dreamed of having a tape measure at your fingertips, we have good news for you. Apple devices have an app called Measure that uses the phone's camera to measure distances in real life. This feature is capable of creating the impression of real magic, and it is absolutely serious. You don't need to look for a tape measure in your household anymore, as your smartphone can replace it in a convenient and efficient way.

In addition, your smartphone can be a great tool for hanging pictures and objects. The Measure app, which is available on some devices, has a special feature that allows you to use your phone as a level. This is very convenient, as we often face the problem of finding the true level when we are trying to hang something on the wall or align objects. Using your smartphone, you can quickly and accurately make sure that your paintings, shelves, or other items are positioned evenly and attractively.

