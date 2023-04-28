How utility tariffs will change in May

Ukraine has introduced a moratorium on raising utility tariffs. In particular, it applies to gas, heat, and hot water prices for households.

At the same time, the moratorium does not apply to cold water and electricity. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population, however, the cost of electricity will remain unchanged until May 31. In particular, now household consumers pay UAH 1.44 per kWh if they consume less than 250 kWh per month and UAH 1.68 per kWh if they consume more than 250 kWh per month.

Video of the day

Read also: Expert explains whether electricity prices will rise in 2023

According to Konstantin Ushchapovsky, the head of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, the government is considering two options for raising the tariff - up to UAH 2.40 and up to UAH 2.80 per 1 kWh.

In May, tariffs for cold water are expected to rise for some suppliers. In general, the NEURC initially increased water supply tariffs by an average of 10-30% from January 1, 2023. But then this decision was canceled.

The cost of gas for household consumers is not subject to increase. 98% of consumers receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7.96 per cubic meter.

Earlier we wrote that in 2023 the rules for paying utility benefits changed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!