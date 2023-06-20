How to avoid burn-in of OLED displays: 4 effective tips

Many people may be familiar with the issue of burn-in on phone screens, which is particularly relevant for AMOLED screens due to their higher brightness, energy efficiency, superior contrast, and other advantages over IPS screens. However, AMOLED screens also have two notable drawbacks: PWM (pulse width modulation) and burn-in.

While the first issue can be addressed with DC Dimming, which adjusts screen brightness by altering voltage, the second problem of burn-in is more challenging to avoid. It is important to understand how to prevent your smartphone screen from experiencing burn-in. Here are some tips:

Regularly change your wallpaper and screen savers: OLED screen burn-in occurs when static elements are displayed for extended periods. To minimize the risk, it is recommended to change your desktop images at least every few weeks. Opting for black wallpapers can be particularly helpful as the pixels on AMOLED screens turn off when displaying black. Use full-screen mode for popular applications: Applications that support full-screen mode can hide the status bar and other interface elements that are most susceptible to burn-in. While not all apps offer this option, you can utilize apps that enable you to set any app to full-screen mode. Limit the use of Always-On Display: If your smartphone supports Always-On Display, set the standby timer to automatically turn off the screen after a specified duration. This prevents static elements from being displayed for prolonged periods. Avoid maximum screen brightness: High brightness accelerates pixel degradation. It is advisable to set the brightness level at around 50% or adjust it based on ambient lighting conditions.

These tips will indeed assist in maintaining the good condition of your AMOLED screen. It's important to note that completely avoiding burn-in is challenging, but implementing these life hacks will help prolong the lifespan of your screen.

