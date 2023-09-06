How to avoid the accumulation of ice in the refrigerator: a simple life hack

Many of us are familiar with the situation when ice accumulates on the back of the refrigerator, and this can happen even in refrigerators with the No Frost system.

However, there is a simple and effective way to prevent this phenomenon, and you don't even have to defrost your fridge, writes the Telegraph. In order to forget about the problem of ice buildup on the back wall of your refrigerator for at least a year, you will need ordinary refined odorless oil.

Here's how to do it:

Dampen a cotton ball with oil. Wipe the walls of the refrigerator where ice usually forms. The oily surface will prevent condensation from forming ice. The water will drain into the special drainage hose and then into the water collection container.

This process can be repeated periodically to keep the refrigerator clean. Also, remember to check the drainage hole periodically to avoid clogging. Otherwise, water may accumulate under the fruit and vegetable drawer.

