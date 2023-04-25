How to get rid of the musty smell from old furniture: a life hack with newspapers

Even if your natural wood furniture is of the best quality, it can develop a musty odor over time. Simply cleaning with a damp cloth and airing it out won't help in this situation. However, there is a very simple way to get rid of the unpleasant odor - using a regular newspaper.

Read also: How to remove the smell of cigarettes from the room

This life hack was suggested by TikTok user @onceuponabungalow. In her video, she showed how crumpled newspapers can help remove odors from old bookshelves and cabinets.

To achieve this, you need to fill the shelves with crumpled newspapers and leave them there for two weeks. After that, you can remove the newspapers and the unpleasant odor from the wooden furniture.

Video of the day

There is no consensus as to why crumpled newspapers can remove unpleasant odors. Perhaps it is because of the printing ink or the porous structure of newsprint. However, this simple method is quite effective and worth a try.

Earlier, we wrote about which spice effectively removes unpleasant odors from the toilet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!