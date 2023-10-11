How to get rid of sugar cravings: nutritionists advise an effective method

Sugar consumption can be seriously addictive because it activates the parts of the brain that are responsible for pleasant sensations. This can lead to a desire to consume more sugar.

However, it harms not only your teeth and figure, but also your overall health. Therefore, if you have a sugar addiction, it is important to try to overcome it.

Doctors recommend replacing chocolates and cakes with healthy foods that are rich in protein (legumes, whole grains) and fiber (vegetables and fruits). You can also replace unhealthy desserts with sweet fruits and dried fruits, which also help to overcome the desire for sweets.

Doctors say that the first two weeks can be difficult, but after that, a person begins to feel more energy and lightness. In addition, bowel function improves and excess weight is reduced.

