How to get rid of slugs using kefir: a life hack

Slugs are an eternal headache for summer residents. However, now there is a simple and effective way to get rid of these insects overnight.

UAportal will tell you about a method that has already been tested. It will guarantee a successful result.

Read also: Gardeners advise planting hydrangea to drive slugs out of the garden

You will need:

A glass of kefir of any fat content. Two stones or bricks. A small board.

Read also: Two effective ways to stop slug attacks on the garden plot and vegetable garden

Procedure:

Coat the board with buttermilk, spreading it evenly over the entire surface. Place this board on two stones or bricks so that the side with the buttermilk is facing down. It is recommended to place such traps next to plants that often fall victim to slugs, or in the basement, where the concentration of pests can be particularly high. After a few hours, check the trap. All the slugs will "flock" to the smell of kefir. Collect them and throw them out of your household.

With this simple and affordable method, you can get rid of slugs permanently, keeping your crops and buildings safe. You no longer need to spend a lot of time and money on fighting these pests.

As a reminder, we told you when to water plants in the garden to prevent slugs from curling up there.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!