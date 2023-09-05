How to get rid of bruises under the eyes using folk methods

Sometimes women can face a problem in the morning - bruises under the eyes, which can lead to a tired look, as if you have not slept all night. However, there are natural methods that can help you get rid of this inconvenience and look fresh and bright.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that bruises under the eyes can disappear on their own, but it will take a long time. Therefore, for a faster result, you should use the following popular methods:

Cucumber:

It is known for its properties of getting rid of bruises under the eyes. Cucumber not only relieves bruises, but also provides care for the skin around the eyes. For best results, you can cool the cucumber in the refrigerator for a while before using it.

Potatoes:

Another effective method is to use potato wedges to help get rid of bruises under the eyes. It is enough to apply them to the area under the eyes and wait 10-15 minutes.

Aloe:

The aloe plant is not only beneficial for hair and skin, but it is also ideal for dark circles under the eyes. It is recommended to cut off an aloe leaf and also cool it down a bit in the refrigerator before using it.

Almond oil:

If you have almond oil, add some liquid vitamin E to it and apply the mixture to the eye area for 15 minutes. This method will also help your skin look more well-groomed.

