How to get rid of grey hair with rosemary

Rosemary water can help prevent the appearance of grey hair. It has stimulating and regenerating properties.

All you need is a cup of fresh rosemary and one and a half glasses of water. Sante Plus writes about it.

1. Boil water and add a cup of fresh rosemary.

2. Allow the tincture to cool.

3. Filter and pour it into a bottle using an applicator.

4. Apply the product to the scalp in circular motions to penetrate deeply into the skin.

5. Leave it on for 5 minutes.

6. Rinse your hair with water, dry and style it as usual.

