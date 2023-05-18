How to get rid of ads in apps and games on your smartphone: a simple life hack

Modern smartphones are indispensable tools in our daily lives. However, the advertising messages that appear in apps and games can disrupt our enjoyment and peace of mind.

But did you know that there is an easy way to get rid of annoying ads on your smartphone? Simply turn on flight mode and you can enjoy your apps and games without unwanted ad interruptions.

Flight mode and its capabilities

Flight mode is a feature on your smartphone that turns off wireless connections such as mobile network, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This allows you to avoid incoming calls, messages, and internet connections. However, its benefits are not limited to these features.

When you turn on Flight Mode, your smartphone will disable access to the mobile network and the Internet. This means that most apps and games will not be able to play ads.

Flight mode can also be useful for saving battery power. Disabling wireless connections helps to avoid using energy to search for a mobile network and Wi-Fi signal. This means that your battery will last longer and you can continue to use your smartphone without constantly charging it.

If you need to charge your smartphone quickly, Flight Mode can be a great option. Turning off all wireless functions helps to charge the battery faster. According to reports, charging in airplane mode can take up to 20% less time.

