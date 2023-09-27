How to get rid of coffee stains on clothes: a folk remedy

Coffee is a popular drink that is often spilled on clothes. Sometimes there are situations when spilled coffee stains remain on white clothes. As a result, it becomes difficult to wash them in the usual way.

Thus, if you accidentally spilled coffee on your clothes, don't panic. UAportal will tell you how to save your clothes and remove a coffee stain with a folk remedy. In particular, you will need ammonia, which is available in every pharmacy.

Read also: How to remove blueberry stains from clothes: useful tips and alternative methods

To remove a coffee stain from clothes, you need to:

Mix ammonia with water in equal proportions. Apply the mixture to the stain and leave it for 20 minutes. Dissolve a little laundry detergent in a bowl of warm water and leave the clothes for another 60 minutes. Wash the clothes in the usual way in a washing machine.

We also advise you to start removing coffee stains as early as possible, as it will be easier. In addition, we do not recommend using hot water, as it can only aggravate the situation and the stain will be difficult to remove. However, after treating the stain with ammonia, you should rinse the items in warm water.

As a reminder, we have already written how much laundry detergent to put in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!