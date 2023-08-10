How to get rid of deodorant stains on things of different colors: a useful life hack

For those who use deodorant, the problem of antiperspirant residue on clothing is looming. These nasty stains and powder after deodorant can become really inconvenient to remove.

But you shouldn't use vinegar or hydrogen peroxide, as it can damage your clothes. However, there is a pharmacy product that will help you get rid of these stains easily and effectively without spending a lot of money on expensive cleaning products, writes the Telegraph.

So, here's how to get rid of deodorant stains on your clothes with a simple and affordable drugstore remedy - aspirin.

Take 2-3 aspirin tablets and grind them into powder using any method that is convenient for you. Add a small amount of warm water to the powder and mix well to create a paste. Apply this paste to the stained area of your t-shirt, shirt or sweatshirt using a brush or even your fingers. Rub the paste thoroughly into the fabric. Leave the garment with the paste for several hours so that the aspirin has time to work. Then wash the item as usual with your usual detergent.

