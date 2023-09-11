How to get rid of ivy in the garden and in the garden with the help of salt: a simple life hack

In the garden and vegetable garden, controlling abundant weeds often becomes a serious problem for owners, as this plant can deplete the soil and promote the spread of diseases and pests to other seedlings.

One of the most aggressive weeds is English ivy, which can cause the death of other plants. However, OBOZREVATEL has found an effective way to cope with this task.

English ivy causes serious problems for gardeners as it penetrates the soil cover, clogs and blocks sunlight, depletes the soil and attracts pests. If you notice that this plant has started to grow in your vegetable garden or orchard, it is important to take immediate action because ivy can grow up to several meters in a short time.

Fortunately, you don't have to spend money on chemicals to control English ivy. To solve this problem, it is sufficient to have rock salt on hand. You should cut the ivy and make a hole in the roots, which you then fill with salt. After that, fix the area well with tape or other materials. This method will dry out the plant, preventing it from growing further.

Repeat this procedure every week. Usually, one or two applications are enough to get rid of English ivy, but if it has been growing for several years, more time and effort may be required. To speed up the result, you can also sprinkle salt around the ivy stem.

When the ivy dries up and dies, you can dig up its roots and get rid of this unwanted plant completely.

