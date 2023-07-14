It's one of the worst feelings in the world when you've washed your clothes and they smell bad. This can be caused by mould in the washing machine.

Mould usually appears near the door of the machine, where the rubber seal is located, in the detergent compartment and behind it.

If you have already encountered this problem, you can get rid of mold with vinegar.

Put on protective gloves and take an old towel. Mix a glass of vinegar with warm water. Soak the towel in the mixture and start wiping off any visible mould.

Then run the wash cycle on the hottest setting your machine can handle, adding a glass of vinegar instead of laundry detergent.

This method will remove the mould inside the washer.

When the machine has completed the wash cycle, open the door and the powder compartment. Take an old terry towel and wipe everything dry. Leave the door open to let the vinegar smell out.

