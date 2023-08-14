How to get rid of an unpleasant smell in the toilet: top natural air fresheners

A bathroom is one of the rooms in a home that needs to be cleaned frequently.

It is important to wash and clean the bathroom and toilet on time to prevent unpleasant odors and mold from developing.

If you don't use artificial fragrances to flavor the air in your restroom, there are several ways to get rid of odors with simple methods.

According to Sante, you can deodorize the toilet with cloves. To do this, take a liter of water, 10 cloves, half a glass of baking soda, and add a few drops of mint, lemon, or lavender essential oil.

Mix all the ingredients and pour them into small containers, place them in the bathroom and this product will absorb unpleasant odors and fragrance the air.

You can simply use rosemary, lavender, lemongrass, mint, or eucalyptus essential oils. Add a few drops to a glass of water and spray the liquid in the bathroom and toilet.

Vinegar is a good way to get rid of unpleasant odors. It also has a disinfectant effect. Dilute it with water and wash the toilet bowl and the walls of the restroom.

You can also use baking soda instead of vinegar. You need to pour it into a bowl, add a little water, and flush the toilet with the solution.

You can also create your own air freshener. Take the juice of one lemon, add a teaspoon of vinegar, two tablespoons of baking soda, add a few drops of essential oil, and a teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide.

Mix the ingredients to create "capsules" and let them dry overnight. As soon as an unpleasant odor appears, all you have to do is throw the tablet into the toilet before flushing. The result is a pleasant odor and clean pipes.

To keep your toilet not only clean, but also sanitized, you can use household chemicals from time to time to kill germs and help whiten it. If you have allergic reactions to various household products, you can also use folk methods.

