How to get rid of an unpleasant smell in the sink: a simple life hack

Sometimes an unpleasant smell from the sink can appear in the kitchen, which is usually associated with the stagnation of dirty water and the growth of bacteria. Although you can use handy sink cleaners, sometimes it doesn't help to get rid of the smell right away. However, there is one interesting method that can surprise you with an effective result.

Read also: How to make homemade deodorant for the toilet

You can use ordinary mouthwash to remove the unpleasant smell from the sink. This can be a quick and effective way to provide a fresh scent in the bathroom. Just as mouthwash fights bacteria in the mouth, it can help eliminate bacteria in the sink and prevent bad breath.

The main recommendation is to choose an antibacterial mouthwash to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Video of the day

It is worth noting that this method can provide a quick but temporary result and can be used in between deep drain cleanings. In general, this is a simple and affordable way to eliminate unpleasant odors from the kitchen sink.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote about the easiest way to get rid of sink clogging without chemicals.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!