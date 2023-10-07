Sometimes, the unpleasant odor in shoes is caused by sweating, bacteria, and fungi. When your feet sweat, this combination can lead to unpleasant odors. However, there is a natural and safe way to get rid of this uncomfortable occurrence.

how to get rid of the unpleasant shoe odor with the help of a spice that is definitely in your kitchen - cardamom.

Cardamom is a spice with a pleasant aroma that can help eliminate a bad odor in shoes. This method is quite effective and not harmful to health.

Cardamom can absorb unpleasant odors and leave a pleasant scent. To use it to overcome the odor in your shoes, you'll need a few pieces of cardamom and a cloth bag or sock. Especially, take a few pieces of cardamom and place them in a baggie or sock. Place this bag inside your shoes and leave it overnight. Cardamom will absorb unpleasant odors and leave a pleasant scent in your shoes.

This spice not only eliminates an odor but also deodorizes shoes by killing bacteria and fungi that can be the source of an unpleasant odor.

the smell of worn-out shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing.

