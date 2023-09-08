How to get rid of the stench from the bin: a simple and effective life hack

The bin can be a particularly annoying place with an unpleasant smell. Even a short delay in emptying the bin can turn it into a place where unpleasant stench spreads.

Read also: 6 things you shouldn't throw in the trash

If you're looking for a way to prevent this and get rid of unpleasant aromas, you need one affordable tool that is often found in every kitchen. OBOZREVATEL writes about it.

This magical product is baking soda, which has disinfectant properties and can prevent the growth of bacteria that cause this odour. It is also effective in eliminating unpleasant odours.

Video of the day

To use baking soda to get rid of odour in your bin, simply pour a few tablespoons of baking soda into the bottom of the bin. The baking soda will absorb excess moisture, kill bacteria and prevent odour.

Activated carbon has similar properties. A few tablets are enough to keep the air in the kitchen fresh.

You can also place baking soda and activated charcoal in a cloth bag and hang it under the sink. This will not only absorb unpleasant odours but also absorb excess moisture from the air, preventing mould growth. However, it should be remembered that the bags need to be replaced from time to time, the frequency depends on the humidity level in the room. As long as they look tight, it means they are functioning well, but if they become less tight, it is time to replace them with new ones.

Earlier, we wrote about how to scare away flies from a garbage can in the yard.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!