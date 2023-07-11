How to get rid of excess moisture in the basement with vegetables so they don't spoil

Many summer residents are familiar with the problem of high humidity in basements where vegetables and fruits are stored. Sometimes solving this problem requires rebuilding the room and installing additional ventilation systems. However, there are folk methods that help reduce humidity without significant costs.

To eliminate excessive moisture in the basement, you need simple tools such as an old bucket and charcoal.

First, the bucket needs to be pierced with several holes to allow air circulation. The next step is to light the coals. It is important that the coals smolder, not burn. It is better to use charcoal rather than stone charcoal to achieve this goal.

The smoldering coals should be placed in a bucket and lowered into the basement, then close the door tightly. After 30 minutes, you should check the humidity level in the basement. If the humidity is still high, the procedure with coal should be repeated.

The essence of this method is to use charcoal to absorb excess moisture in the room. The advantage of this approach is its low cost and environmental friendliness, as no large expenditures are required.

