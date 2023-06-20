Indoor plant lovers often face the problem of white scale on pots. Many people are upset by this and wonder how dangerous this is and how to remove it. An expert from the LA Times reveals the causes of the scale and discusses whether it is worth the trouble to remove it.

Read also: How to sprout fresh herbs from plant debris by dipping their roots in water

White deposits on the walls of pots usually consist of calcium and other minerals found in water or fertilizers. This happens especially often in clay pots because of their texture, which promotes the accumulation of deposits. They form on the walls of the pot and usually do not harm either the pot or the plant. Thus, the problem can be considered mostly aesthetic.

Video of the day

Nevertheless, the appearance of scale may indicate the need to adjust the watering of the plant. For example, you should use settled water to make it softer and reduce the amount of impurities. You should also carefully read the fertilizer instructions and possibly reduce the dose.

Some amateur flower growers may consider this scale to be natural and even specifically stimulating the development of green algae to give the pot an antique look. But if you don't fall into this category, you can easily get rid of it with vinegar.

First, remove the plant from the pot to be cleaned. Use metal dish scrubber to remove as much of the scale as possible mechanically, and then apply vinegar to the remaining areas. Within a few minutes, the acid will dissolve the lime and the pot will only need to be rinsed well under running water. To prevent further scale formation, you can treat the walls of the pot with linseed oil. It will not only protect the surface, but also give it an attractive shine.

As a reminder, we've already written about which houseplants you should plant at home.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!