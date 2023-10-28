How to use dead batteries: an out-of-the-box lifehack

Experts have revealed why smartphone owners should not be in a hurry to throw away their finger batteries. According to experts working in the field of technology, a finger battery can be useful in case the battery on a touchscreen smartphone runs out.

This interesting information is provided by the publication "Apostrophe". It turns out that it can be used for various useful purposes that will help gadget owners in various situations.

In this "lyphhack" the battery acts as a stylus for a smartphone. In order for this to work, you just need to slip the minus side of the battery over the screen of the phone, and the display on it "reacts". Thus, there is no need to purchase a separate stylus with a silicone tip for drawing or navigation.

Moreover, there are cases when just such an improvised stylus in the form of a battery can be very useful to smartphone users. Especially in programs that require precise interaction.

For example, a battery can help solve this task, as it allows you to create fine details and lines on the screen in drawing programs where you need to create images with your fingers, .

Additionally, a finger battery can be indispensable in cold weather. It's not uncommon on winter days that we have to use our smartphone in freezing temperatures. To keep your gloves on and still use your gadget effectively, you can just keep the battery in your pocket. It will also interact with the smartphone screen, which will make it easier to use the device in the cold.

