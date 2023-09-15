How to use instant coffee: 5 ways besides brewing

Adding instant coffee to your dishes can greatly enhance their flavour, giving them an unpredictable aroma and flavour palette. Experiment with instant coffee in your culinary creations and enjoy new aromas and flavours in your dishes.

It's worth looking at this product from a different perspective if you don't use it just to make a drink, Tastingtable writes. Here are some interesting ways to use instant coffee in cooking:

Add coffee to your meat spices: When cooking steaks or other meat dishes, you can use a mixture of dry spices to which you add ground coffee. Instead of regular coffee, you can use instant coffee granules. It will help create a crust on the meat and improve its taste. Enhance the flavour of spicy dishes: Instant coffee goes well with cinnamon, chilli and cumin, which are often used in spicy dishes. By adding a little coffee to dry spices or dissolving it in water before cooking, you can enhance the flavour without overpowering the spicy taste. Add coffee to your barbecue sauce: Instant coffee can be used to enhance the salty and smoky flavours of barbecue sauce. Simply dissolve the coffee in water in appropriate proportions and add to the tomato paste. Enhance the flavour of the vinaigrette: When preparing a vinaigrette, you can try adding a small amount of instant coffee. This will give your sauce an original flavour and aroma. Add the instant coffee to the streusel: Streusel is a loose crumb that can be used to garnish various types of baked goods. When making a chocolate or coffee cake, add a little instant coffee to the streusel. This will give sweet dishes an unpredictable flavour.

