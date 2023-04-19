How to use laundry soap to maintain healthy skin and hair

Household soaps are cheap and readily available and are commonly used for bathroom cleaning and as a substitute for expensive dishwashing detergents. The composition of soap contains about 70% animal fats, vegetable oils, and alkalis. With its use, it is safe to clean kitchen surfaces. In some cases, soap is used as an auxiliary agent for toothbrushes, manicure tools, and washcloths.

Read also: What to do to look a few years younger

To get rid of dandruff and make hair less brittle, you can use household soap instead of regular shampoo. Soap should be applied to wet hair, and in order not to dry out the scalp, rinse the hair with water with lemon juice or vinegar. It is worth noting that some dermatologists recommend not abusing household soap and using it in tandem with shampoo.

Video of the day

It is also claimed that laundry soap can be used on the face. For best results, the face should be degreased before using the soap. If pimples appear, soap can be passed through a fine grater, add a little water and beat until foam is formed. The foam can be applied to the skin of the face and left for a few minutes, then washed off.

Read also: Why fry laundry soap in a pan

Household soap has not only a cleaning purpose but also medicinal properties. Adults often use it to treat insect bites and disinfect scratches. Soap also effectively treats wounds on the head that remain after using a comb. In addition, a bath with soap and soda for 20-30 minutes can help reduce skin irritation after waxing, heal corns and corns, and get rid of the fungus.

To fight acne, you need to grind the soap on a fine grater, add a little water and beat everything until foam is formed. Apply the resulting foam to clean facial skin, avoiding the area around the eyes, and leave for 30 minutes. After that, wash off the foam with warm running water.

To combat swelling and bruises, it is recommended to use a special soap solution consisting of 1/5 soap per 200 ml of water. This solution should be rubbed on the affected area twice a day.

For bedsores, laundry soap can be an effective treatment in combination with milk. To do this, you need to rub the entire bar of soap on a grater and add a liter of milk with a fat content of 3.2% to it. The solution should be boiled and applied to bedsores in a cooled form for 2-3 weeks, depending on the condition of the lesion.

We will remind you that we have already written about how to properly care for the oral cavity.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!