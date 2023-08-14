How to perfectly clean a glass vase without streaks: simple methods

Glass vases, particularly those with internal patterns, can be a real challenge to clean after fresh flowers have been placed in them. Green deposits and other contaminants can not only spoil the appearance of the vase, but also negatively affect the longevity of new fresh flowers.

Read also: Gardeners explain how to easily revive wilted hydrangeas

But don't worry, the prostoway website has prepared several effective ways for you to easily restore the shine of your vases.

Lemon freshness: You will need 250 ml of warm water and one large spoonful of citric acid. Dissolve the citric acid in the warm water and pour the solution into the vase. Let the vase stand for several hours. Afterwards, rinse and dry the vase thoroughly. Salt magic: Another way is to use salt. Dissolve a tablespoon of table salt in 500 ml of warm boiled water. Make sure the salt is completely dissolved. Pour the solution into a vase, close the lid well and shake the vase vigorously. Then leave it for 15 minutes, and then rinse and dry it again. Your vase will be free of stains and stains.

As a reminder, we have already written about 6 plants that do not require special care.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!