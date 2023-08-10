How to store cheese for six months: an interesting freezer trick

Cheese is a perishable product, so it is important to store it properly. Many people use the wrong methods, and as a result, the product becomes unfit for consumption.

But do you know what the optimal temperature should be in the fridge to keep it well? A French cheesemaker for Sante Plus told us about the basic rules that will keep cheese from spoiling for six months.

It is important that the cheese maintains a good level of humidity: leave it in wax paper, preferably original, and then wrap it in cling film. Then store it in an airtight box at the bottom of the fridge.

In winter, hard cheeses can even be placed on the balcony in a wooden box. This material preserves this product better than plastic, but it has one drawback: it lets odours in. Use plastic containers for the fridge.

Not all cheeses have the same shelf life. Cheese with mould, such as Roquefort, can be stored well wrapped for ten days. Soft cheese with a bloomy rind, such as Camembert or Brie, will keep for a week, but is best eaten within three days.

Cantal can be stored for several days and have small moulds on the surface, but it is enough to scrape them off because they do not change the flavour. As for dry goat cheeses such as charolais, count on three weeks, while soft goat cheeses are eaten quickly.

Be aware that the wetter the cheese is (during the production process), the shorter it will last.

How to store cheese for 6 months?

This storage method is best suited for dry cheeses. They should be cut into slices or grated before freezing so that you can take out as much as you need.

Put the prepared cheese in bags or boxes suitable for the freezer, labelled with the name of the cheese and the date (use within 2 months).

To defrost them, leave them in the fridge and then eat them quickly. However, cheeses with a high water content (Camembert, Brie, etc.) can be a little floury after defrosting. Therefore, they are best used for baking.

