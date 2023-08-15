How to store onions so they don't spoil for a long time: simple tips

Many housewives face the problem of rapid spoilage of fresh fruit and vegetables that have been bought just a few days ago. However, even onion storage has its secrets that you should know about.

Read also: Onion crops will always be abundant: three important secrets of plant care from gardeners

OBOZREVATEL has collected tips to help keep onions fresh for as long as possible.

Humidity and light can negatively affect onions, leading to mould and sprouting. To avoid this, store onions in a dry and dark place with air circulation. It is not recommended to store them in the refrigerator; it is better to choose a dark cupboard or basement. Do not store onions next to potatoes, as potatoes can cause rotting, which can spread to other vegetables. Such a "neighbour" can lead to accelerated spoilage. A plastic bag left around the onion after purchase can promote rotting due to limited air circulation and high humidity. It is recommended to use a paper bag, which will provide better air circulation and reduce humidity. Even old tights can be useful for storing onions. Place the vegetable in the tights, tie them up and hide them in a dark place. Temperature plays an important role in the shelf life. If you want to preserve the freshness of onions, it is important to store them at a temperature not exceeding 10 degrees Celsius. The vegetable can deteriorate quickly at higher temperatures.

As a reminder, Ukrainian culinary expert and restaurateur Ievhen Klopotenko told us how to easily peel and chop onions without unpleasant tears.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!