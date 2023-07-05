Cosmetics are in direct contact with the skin. If stored incorrectly, this can lead to unpleasant consequences, such as rashes or inflammation. Therefore, it is important to know how to store cosmetics and where they should not be.

Avoid direct sunlight

Most makeup and skincare products are well stored at room temperature as long as they are not exposed to direct sunlight. The sun's rays contribute to the rapid aging of the product and can also lead to the destruction of active ingredients. Therefore, you should store cosmetics in the shade.

Designate a shelf for cosmetics in the refrigerator

Low temperatures are not only good for food preservation, but can also extend the shelf life of some cosmetics. Some of them can also be refreshing, such as eye creams. Experts recommend keeping products with retinol and vitamin C in the refrigerator, as these ingredients are less susceptible to degradation at low temperatures. Under such conditions, the nail polish will not harden, although it may become slightly flaky - this problem can be solved by shaking it before use.

Avoid the bathroom vanity top

Warm air and water vapor generated during a shower have a bad effect on the condition of cosmetics.

Water vapor can condense on the surface of cosmetics and cause mold. Therefore, it is better to move all powdered, loose, natural and organic products to a dry place.

Do not freeze cosmetics

Under the influence of very low temperatures, lotions, creams, and conditioners become unstable, which has a detrimental effect on their quality.

