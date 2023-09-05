How to store potatoes in winter so they don't sprout: life hacks from housewives

The potato harvest season is in full swing and it's time for farmers to prepare a place to store the new crop. Improper storage can lead to sprouting and rotting of potatoes.

This is written by Ukr.Media.

The best place to store potatoes is in a cellar or basement. The key is to check the tubers well, discard any damaged ones, and then dry them for several days in the fresh air before moving them to the cellar.

Make sure that the cellar is well ventilated, treated with disinfectants, and has effective ventilation. It is recommended to treat the boxes with a manganese solution or put sawdust on the bottom to provide additional insulation.

Video of the day

Read also: Where and how to plant potatoes to get a second crop: life hack for summer residents

The optimal temperature for storing potatoes is between 2 and 4°C. If it is higher, the potatoes may begin to sprout, and if it is lower, they may freeze and taste sweet.

To prevent potatoes from sprouting, you can use an old folk method - put a wooden box with sour apples next to the potatoes. Apples emit ethylene, which stops the process of potato germination and helps to preserve its freshness.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to speed up the process of cooking potatoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!