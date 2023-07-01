How to store data on your smartphone without a memory card and without loading the internal memory

The built-in memory on many mobile devices is limited, and when it fills up, your phone may start to run slowly. However, there is a trick that allows you to free up space on your smartphone without installing an additional memory card and saving all the data. It is reported by itechua portal.

Read also: How to take high-quality photos even with a poor camera on a budget smartphone

Usually, there are two ways to store a large amount of information - installing a memory card or using cloud storage. However, using a memory card has its drawbacks, including the risk of information leakage.

Using the cloud also has its limitations. First, some services may charge a fee after a certain amount of stored data is reached. Second, there is a potential threat to privacy due to the possibility of personal information leakage.

Video of the day

Therefore, you can use a simple trick - use bookmarks in messengers as a "cloud". In other words, you can send files to yourself. Thus, they will be stored "in the cloud" and will not take up space on the internal memory of your smartphone (but do not forget to delete the sent files from the device).

This trick allows you to quickly access a large number of audio, video, image, and text files without overloading the phone's internal memory.

As a reminder, we have already written how to measure the distance and hang a picture exactly using a smartphone.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!