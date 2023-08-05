How to keep bananas fresh longer without turning black

Bananas are fruits that are available on the market at any time of the year. However, it often happens that yellow bananas start to turn black immediately after purchase.

Mashed explained why this happens and how to keep the fruit fresh longer.

According to the study, the main reason why bananas ripen quickly and turn dark brown or even black is due to high storage temperatures. This affects the activity of the enzyme that makes the fruit ripen faster. Scientists recommend storing bananas in the refrigerator. Thus, bananas will stay fresh and ripe for a longer period, retaining their yellow color.

It was noted that one damaged or overripe banana can affect others if it lies next to them. This is because overripe or damaged bananas secrete ethylene hormone, which accelerates the ripening process. Bananas also ripen faster in a humid environments, particularly when stored in containers or plastic bags.

In addition, the researchers found another way to slow down the reaction of the enzyme that changes the color of bananas. Acids, such as lemon, lime or vinegar juice, help keep the enzyme inactive. It is recommended that you either pour an acidic solution over the sliced bananas or rub them with it before peeling. Thus, observing optimal storage conditions will help avoid unnecessary losses and allow you to enjoy this fruit for a long period.

Scientists also recommend not throwing away banana strings: they are surprisingly nutritious.

