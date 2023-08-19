How else can you use adhesive plasters in everyday life: you will be surprised

The adhesive plaster, which is often associated with cuts and scratches, can help you in other aspects of your life. In particular, in everyday life.

An adhesive plaster is much more than just a medical device. It can become your indispensable assistant in various situations, simplifying your daily life. UAportal will tell you how else you can use an adhesive plaster:

Safe sockets for children. If you have little explorers in your home who are always interested in everything around them, it is important to take care of their safety. To prevent possible injuries from sockets, use plasters to cover the socket.

Video of the day

Read also: How to unclog a clogged toilet with a plastic bottle

An easy way to get wood chips out of your finger. An adhesive plaster can be your ally in this situation. If a piece of wood chip is visible behind the skin, simply stick the plaster to it and pull it off sharply. The trouble will disappear faster than you expected.

Restoring clothes. An adhesive plaster can be your salvation even in such familiar situations as the appearance of pellets on clothes. If you don't have a special cleaning roller, just stick an adhesive plaster. It will easily remove all the threads that are woven into the fabric.

Fighting flies. Annoying flies usually appear in the heat. However, you can create a trap for them with an adhesive plaster. Fill it with granulated sugar and attach to the ceiling.

We have already shared how to use plastic bottles in everyday life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!