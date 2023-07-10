Learn money-saving skills that can be useful in any situation. Money is an important aspect of our lives that can provide us with comfort, independence and new opportunities. If you want to achieve financial success or just save money, you need to learn some simple life hacks that will help you save money for your dreams.

Here are some tips to help you save money:

Refuse unnecessary purchases. Before you buy something you need, think carefully about whether you need it. It could be a beauty product you already have or new clothes you can put off for a certain period; Use a piggy bank. Leave coins and bills in a piggy bank that you can put in a place out of your reach. If possible, save 10% of your income in a piggy bank; Keep records of your expenses. Plan your budget and write down all your expenses, especially if you like to shop. This way you will control where your money is spent and will be able to better understand how to use your income rationally; Follow the 50/20/30 principle. Set aside 50% of your income for mandatory expenses such as groceries, rent, utilities, and transportation. Leave 20% as savings or reserve, and use 30% for yourself and your hobbies; Use the 4 envelope method. Divide your income into 4 parts: 10% for an untouchable reserve, part for basic expenses, a certain amount for a dream (for example, an apartment or a car), and the rest distribute in envelopes and spend within a month.

