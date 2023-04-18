How to additionally increase the volume of the smartphone speakers: a simple life hack

Many people enjoy music at high volumes using portable speakers. But there is a way to save money on such devices. Apostrophe describes an easy way to make your own sound amplification devices using two plastic bottles and a toilet paper sleeve.

First of all, you need to cut the bottles, leaving only their lower parts. A round hole should be made on the side of each part to insert and fix the cardboard cylinder. The cardboard cylinder itself needs a narrow and oblong opening where a mobile device can be placed.

After installing the smartphone in the cardboard and turning on your favorite music, the sound will become quite loud, thanks to this homemade device. This way, you can save money on portable speakers by using available materials and creativity.

