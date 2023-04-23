How long can coffee be stored in an open package: basic rules

Coffee is a drink that we often buy because of its popularity and excellent taste. But have we ever wondered what the shelf life of coffee is and how to keep it?

According to research, the optimal shelf life for coffee is 2 years. Although coffee is not a perishable product, it loses its flavor and aroma over time. Therefore, if we want to enjoy a high-quality and rich drink, we need to observe the coffee's shelf life.

To preserve coffee for a long time, you need to follow some storage rules. The shelf life of coffee in open packaging depends on several factors. Typically, open-packaged coffee can be stored for 1 to 2 weeks if it is stored in a dry and cool place. However, if you store open-packed coffee in a humid environment, the shelf life is reduced to a few days.

Light, moisture, oxygen, and heat have a negative impact on the drink. Therefore, in order to avoid the loss of coffee flavor, it should be stored in tightly closed and opaque containers in dry and cool places.

But there is another way to store coffee - in a transparent jar, which can be aesthetically pleasing. However, in this case, the coffee will be exposed to light, which will lead to a faster loss of quality and a shorter shelf life.

So, if we want to enjoy the fresh and rich taste of coffee, we need to follow the expiration date and storage rules. This will allow us not only to enjoy the drink but also to preserve its beneficial properties.

