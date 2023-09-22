How long can fruit be stored in the refrigerator: everyone should know

It is important to store fruit properly to keep it fresh for as long as possible. Shelf life is also affected by the variety, ripeness at the time of purchase, climate, etc.

Apples and pears keep for 3 to 4 weeks when kept in the refrigerator. Raspberries, mangoes, avocados, guavas, and figs can be stored for up to 2 weeks, while citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, tangerine, pineapple, and acerola have a shelf life of about 1 week.

Ideally, some fruits should first ripen at room temperature before being placed in the refrigerator, such as kiwi, melons, avocados, bananas, apricots, mangoes, plums, and nectarines.

Experts advise storing apples separately from other foods. You may not know this, but they tend to ripen faster than other fruits and vegetables if stored in the same compartment.

