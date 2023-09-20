How long to store boiled eggs in the refrigerator so they don't spoil

Do you know how long you can keep boiled eggs in the refrigerator? You'll be surprised to know that it depends primarily on their condition.

Passeport Santé experts have noted that boiled eggs can be stored both in the shell and without. These points must be taken into account if you want to keep this product in the refrigerator for 4-7 days.

Read also: One ingredient will improve the taste of herring under a fur coat: you will be surprised

With shells: simply let the eggs cool to room temperature and place in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

simply let the eggs cool to room temperature and place in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Without shells: in this case, it is better to keep them moist so that they do not dry out if you peel them. Once cooled to room temperature, place them in an airtight container and cover with absorbent paper or a damp cloth that should be changed daily. You can also store in a container filled with water and not covered, changing the water daily.

Video of the day

How long can a hard-boiled egg be stored in the refrigerator?

Let's take a closer look at the two scenarios you face:

1. Your hard-boiled egg still has its shell on. It can easily be stored for 4 days if you are at least a little bit hygienic. Simply store it in a clean jar and keep it out of cold water. The porous shell can make it easier for bacteria to multiply inside the egg. In any case, never exceed 1 week of storage.

2. Your hard-boiled egg no longer has a shell. A peeled egg will not keep for more than 2 days if it is immersed directly in cold water after cooking. So remember to consume them quickly so they don't end up at the bottom of your trash can.

How do I know if an egg is still fit for consumption and hasn't spoiled?

To find out if an egg is fresh, you don't need to think long and hard in search of crazy solutions. A test in a few seconds will be enough! Dip a raw egg into a salad bowl or other deep container filled with water. You can then determine the freshness of the egg by its position:

If the egg remains on the bottom, it is still fresh.

If it stands upright, it should be eaten immediately.

If the egg rises to the surface, it has spoiled. Also check the expiration date on the box.

Remember that cutlets will be incredibly tasty and tender if you add secret ingredients to the minced meat. Not all cooks know about these products.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!