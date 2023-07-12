A useful tip that helps keep fruit fresh for longer and save money has spread on social media. Videos with simple but effective life hacks quickly became popular and gained a lot of views.

Ripe fruits spoil quickly, and if they remain visible, for example, in the kitchen, they are not consumed quickly. One TikTok user suggested a simple life hack to solve this problem. He shared a tip that proved to be very effective. It is reported by The Mirror.

Even if fruit is stored in a cupboard or refrigerator, it often spoils quickly. Many people, for example, do not like eating bananas that are too ripe.

The video, posted by a user with the nickname @8100293452186, talks about measures that help slow down the ripening process of fruit. Using simple steps, the author shows how to rinse bananas with water to remove a substance that promotes ripening, and then dry them with a paper towel. Next, you should wrap the tips of the bananas with a damp paper towel to reduce the release of ethylene, a substance that bananas release during ripening.

"This way, they can stay fresh longer," says the author of the video.

However, as for bananas themselves, experts say you shouldn't eat this healthy snack right before bed. This popular fruit can cause sleep problems.

"Bananas are a superfood that can be enjoyed at almost any time of the day. However, consuming them close to bedtime can lead to restless sleep and cause vivid dreams or nightmares. Due to their high magnesium content, which relaxes muscles and calms the body, many people can use them as a late-night sedative. However, bananas also produce a large amount of melatonin, and too much of it can have the opposite effect," the experts explain.

