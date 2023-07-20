How to quickly sharpen a knife if you don't have a sharpener at hand: top 3 effective methods

After frequent use, even the sharpest knife gradually loses its characteristics. To make it convenient to work in the kitchen, it is necessary to ensure the proper condition of all kitchen equipment, including knives.

Experts remind us that a sharp knife makes the cooking process not only convenient but also safe, as it slips less and performs its functions more efficiently. Even if you don't have a sharpener at home, you can make your knives sharp. UaPortal will tell you how.

Use a different knife

To sharpen a knife, take a knife with a blunt edge up in one hand and a knife that needs sharpening in the other hand and rub its blade against the blunt edge at a 30-degree angle. Slide the blade back and forth several times, and the knife will become sharper.

Video of the day

Read also: Why you should never give knives as gifts

Use a nail file

A stiff nail file can help with sharpening. Place it on a flat surface and run the blade of the knife that needs sharpening over it. After a few minutes, the tool will become sharper. It is important not to press too hard to avoid damaging both the file and the knife.

Use a ceramic dish

Another quick way to sharpen a knife is to take a ceramic dish, turn it upside down, and try to sharpen the knife using the edge, which is quite rough and strong in such dishes.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to care for knives.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!