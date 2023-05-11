How to dry wet clothes quickly: 4 effective tips

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed dry clothes immediately, but they didn't have time to dry after washing? Whether you're preparing for a quick family holiday or need fresh clothes for an unexpected event, here are some quick ways to speed up the drying process.

Quick wash cycle. If you need clean and dry clothes in a hurry, use an accelerated wash cycle with an effective detergent that helps remove dirt and stains faster. Select the Eco or Quick Wash setting on your washing machine (some cycles are as short as half an hour) to get your clothes out and dry as quickly as possible. After washing, use a quick spin cycle to get the most water out of your clothes; Location near heat. Spread your laundry out evenly on the dryer or hanger, and place it next to a heat source. This could be a radiator, boiler or sunlight. Make sure that materials that take longer to dry, such as jeans, are placed closer to the heat source; Wind and air circulation. Air movement also helps to speed up the drying process, so you can dry your clothes outdoors or near an open window. If you're in a hurry, you can use a hairdryer to rotate and air out pockets, sleeves, and collars; Towels. Use fresh towels to dry hand-washed clothes. Place the item of clothing on a large towel, roll the towel with the clothes inside and turn to wring out excess water. You can also lay the items on the ironing board one by one with a thin towel on top. Iron the towel on high heat. This directs heat into the fabric and allows the towel to absorb some of the moisture.

