How to quickly remove scratches from dishes: this product is in every home

Everyday use causes your dishes to wear out and scratch. This is how you lose your beautiful appearance.

It's hard to avoid the black or gray streaks that appear on your beautiful plates. But there are effective ways to overcome this, Sante Plus writes.

These unsightly scratches are a real disaster because they tarnish dishes and bowls, making them look dirty. This is where you need a toothpaste that is designed not only to maintain oral hygiene. One amazing product will help get rid of gray spots and make your dishes shine.

Toothpaste will not only clean and whiten your teeth but also remove scratches from dishes. You will need a tube of whitening toothpaste and a damp cloth. Squeeze the toothpaste directly onto the plate and wipe in a circular motion with the cloth. Choose pure white toothpaste, not colored toothpaste. Then rinse the cloth several times and rub until the stains and scratches disappear.

Note that it is better to use a soft sponge and wipe the stained areas very gently. This method is especially suitable for porcelain plates.

