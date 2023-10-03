How to quickly prepare a hearty and incredibly tasty toast with egg and chanterelles: a simple recipe

Breakfast is an important part of our daily diet, providing us with the necessary energy and strength to start a new day. In addition, a properly prepared breakfast promotes gastrointestinal health and improves mood. And one of the most popular breakfast options is eggs. They can be cooked in a variety of ways, always resulting in new flavors.

Today we are going to share a recipe for a delicious toast with eggs and chanterelles for breakfast, which was offered by the winner of MasterChef Professionals 4, Artem Kabulakhin, on his Instagram. This toast with eggs and chanterelles will be a delicious and nutritious breakfast that will cheer you up and give you energy for the whole day. Cook it and enjoy a great start to your day.

Recipe for toast with egg and chanterelles

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

50 g of butter

10 chanterelles

10 morels (mushrooms)

Cheese to taste

2 slices of bread

Salt and spices to taste

Preparation:

Let's start with the preparation of the mushrooms. To do this, clean the mushrooms well and rinse them thoroughly. Place the wrinkles (mushrooms) in a small bowl and cover with boiling water for 10-15 minutes. After that, roughly chop the mushrooms and chanterelles. Pour one tablespoon of oil into a frying pan and add half the butter. Fry the mushrooms until tender, adding spices to your taste. While the mushrooms are frying, fry the bread slices in a little oil until golden brown on both sides. Put them on a plate. In another bowl, break the eggs as you would for an omelette and add salt. Add a little more oil and the rest of the butter to the same pan where you cooked the mushrooms. Add the beaten eggs and fry them, stirring constantly with a spatula to create a scramble. Put the scramble on the fried bread, then spread the fried mushrooms on top and sprinkle with the crumbled cheese.

