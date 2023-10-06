How to quickly clean gold at home: folk remedies

Sometimes gold jewelry can lose its luster and attractiveness. It is important to know how to clean the metal at home.

Experts have provided some simple tips and home methods to help you make your gold jewelry shine again.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a very versatile gold cleaner. You can make a paste by mixing one tablespoon of baking soda with water. Then apply this paste to the gold, rub it gently with a cloth and rinse it under running water. It should be noted that this method is suitable for removing delicate dirt.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste without abrasive particles can also help in cleaning gold. Just apply a little toothpaste to a soft brush and gently rub the surface of the gold. Afterwards, rinse and dry, and your jewelry will shine again.

Aluminum foil

This method is one of the easiest to clean gold. Put the gold items in a bowl lined with aluminum foil, add hot water and a tablespoon of baking soda. Then leave for 2-3 hours, remove and dry.

Alcohol.

Alcohol with a concentration of at least 95% can quickly clean gold from heavy dirt. Immerse the gold in alcohol for a few seconds, then remove and polish.

Vinegar.

If you don't have alcohol, vinegar can also be effective. Soak a cotton swab or cloth in a solution of vinegar and water, and then wipe the gold. Afterward, polish with a cloth.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola can also help in cleaning gold. Simply put your gold jewelry in the drink for a few minutes or even half an hour for heavier dirt, and then remove and polish.

