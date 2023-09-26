How to quickly clean a hairbrush: you will need an ingredient from the kitchen

Hair care includes not only washing your hair, applying masks or conditioners. Cleaning your comb is equally important.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that the comb cleaning procedure is important because during combing, particles of hair care products, as well as particles of sebum, dandruff, and other contaminants remain on it.

When combing with a comb, all this dirt can settle on the hair, causing your head to get dirty faster. Therefore, cleaning your comb helps to get rid of dirt, prevent the spread of dandruff, and make your hair healthier.

How to clean a hairbrush:

Fill the hairbrush with warm water, add a little shampoo, and wash it thoroughly with a toothbrush.

Add a small amount of baking powder to the warm water and then steam the hair accessory in the solution. After 30-40 minutes, rinse the comb under running water.

It should be added that the comb should be cleaned at least once a week. Cleaning your comb is especially important if you use hair styling products.

