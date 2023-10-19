Healthy and beautiful nails are the desire of many women. But often, for various reasons, it can be difficult to grow them. Fortunately, there are various tools that can help you achieve this goal.

TSN writes about it.

Remember that it is important to perform regular treatment procedures and do not forget about the prevention of various diseases of the nail plate.

Lemon juice and coconut oil

Both of these ingredients are great for nail care. They promote the renewal of the nail plate and have antibacterial properties. Lemon juice should be applied gently to the nails, and adding coconut oil and gentle massage will improve the result even more.

Eggshells

If you have eggshells left over from breakfast, don't throw them away. Grind it into a powder and apply it to your nail plate for a few minutes.

Garlic

Garlic oil can significantly improve the condition of your nails. One small clove is enough to wipe the nail plate with. This method helps to renew nails and strengthen them.

Honey

Honey has antibacterial properties and helps maintain the elasticity of the cuticle and nail plate. A few drops of lemon juice together with honey will further improve the result.

Biotin

Experts recommend consuming biotin, which not only helps to accelerate nail growth and strengthen them, but also improves the appearance and health of hair.

Greens

Include more greens in your daily diet as they contain folic acid, which accelerates nail growth.

If you really dream of healthy nails, it is better to give up manicure for a while, as this procedure can be harmful to the nail plate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!