How to quickly wash your hands after car repair: a simple life hack

When we repair a car, we can't avoid getting our hands dirty, and it's not easy to clean them from traces of engine oil and other "automotive" contaminants. But there is a way to deal with this problem - you can make a special paste from improvised means.

To make this paste, you will need:

laundry soap

dishwashing detergent;

sifted sand.

First, grind a bar of laundry soap. You can grate it on a coarse grater or chop it with a knife. Pour the soap shavings into a container, add a little water, and mix thoroughly. Leave for 12 hours - during this time a thick paste will form.

Next, add a small amount of dishwashing detergent and sifted sand. Then mix the mixture thoroughly, and the paste is ready. Store it in a closed container - otherwise, it will dry out and become unusable.

Sand is a natural abrasive that will help clean hands from difficult dirt, but you need to remember that it can clog the sewer system. Therefore, you should wash your hands with this paste outside. Clean hands should be lubricated with a nourishing cream.

