How to quickly clean burnt fat, soot and soot from skewers, grill or grill

As the weather gets warmer, more and more people go outdoors to barbecue. To do this, they use grills, skewers, and barbecue.

After use, soot, grime, and burn fat accumulate there. Fortunately, there are two easy ways to clean them quickly.

Read also: Can seriously impair health - the most harmful meat for barbecue is named

Method 1: water + detergent

The easiest way is to wash greasy utensils using ordinary detergents that are available in every kitchen. Simply immerse them in water, add detergent, and scrub thoroughly with a sponge to remove dirt.

Video of the day

If the grease is stubborn, pour boiling water over the grill and skewers for 15 minutes and add detergent. After that, you can wash it with a sponge.

No less effective is vinegar cleaning, which should be mixed in a 1:1 ratio and applied to the surface. Leave it on for a few minutes, and then use a sponge or scraper to remove soot and grease. After that, rinse again under running water.

If the dirt is super heavy, add more baking soda to the vinegar. It is best to put the skewers and grill in a large bag, and pour a glass of vinegar and the same amount of baking soda into it. Tie it tightly to prevent air from getting inside and leave it overnight. In the morning, rinse with water and wipe.

You can also try the popular Coca-Cola drink, which should also be poured into a bag with greasy objects. Leave it on for 30 minutes, and then do some more brushing.

Read also: What marinade for barbecue will make it juicy and soft: cooking tips

Method 2: fire and onions

You can remove soot and grease with the help of a fire, in which you need to put skewers and grates. Keep the fire going until the food residue turns to charcoal. Once cool, remove the residue with a brush. Then wash in water.

If you're outdoors, you can try cleaning dirty grates and skewers with an onion. Prick half an onion on a fork and run the slice over the areas that are dirty. But this will only work for fresh dirt.

See also: Soft and juicy kebab: how to marinate meat in 15 minutes

As a reminder, UAportal has collected three of the best recipes for chicken barbecue marinade that everyone will enjoy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!