How to quickly clean the kitchen from greasy stains without any extra effort: a simple and effective remedy

The kitchen set can be quite treacherous, as grease stains and plaque can appear on it the very next day after general cleaning. To make kitchen cleaning easier and to clean kitchen cabinets from sticky grease in five minutes, Apostrophe shares a grandmother's trick.

To prepare a magical solution from available ingredients, which was used by grandmothers and mothers, you need to grate household brown soap and dilute it with water. Thus, we get a cloudy soap solution. Next, wipe the contaminated surfaces with a sponge dipped in this solution and cover them with baking soda.

After 5-10 minutes, you can wash off the mixture with a damp cloth and wipe dry. The kitchen will not only be stain-free but will also surprise you with its shine.

It is important to remember to wipe the surfaces immediately after dirt, so the cleaning process will be much faster and more enjoyable.

