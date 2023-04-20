The charging connector can get clogged with small debris and dust, which can cause problems with charging your phone. But there's a simple life hack that will help you clean the charging jack easily and safely.

Read also: How to take high-quality photos even with a bad camera on a budget smartphone

To do this, you will need a needle or toothpick. But be very careful not to break the connector by proceeding very gently and without unnecessary movement.

To clean the charging port, you can wrap a small amount of cotton on the needle or toothpick, like on cotton swabs. Then you need to insert it into the port and gently, without excessive pressure, clean the charging socket so as not to push the debris even deeper.

Video of the day

If after cleaning the connector still does not charge properly, it is better to contact a technician for diagnostics. This way, you can prevent unnecessary expenses for phone repair or replacement.

Remember that there are certain rules when charging a smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to this, your gadget will function well. Earlier, we wrote about a little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and how to save your smartphone cable from breaking.

If you have scratches and scuffs on your gadget, it's easy to polish the screen of your smartphone or tablet, but you should do it carefully so as not to damage it. You can easily remove scratches on your smartphone screen with toothpaste.

Your phone battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake users make. This causes the components of your gadget to wear out.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!