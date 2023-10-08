How to quickly heat a bed if you don't have an electric blanket: a strange but working life hack

If the radiators have not yet warmed up the room and it takes time for them to heat up, you can escape from a cold bed very easily. All you need is a regular hair dryer.

One simple life hack can save you from a cold bed. Its essence is to use a hairdryer to heat the bed, reports woman.forumdaily. This method may seem simple, but it is really effective and provides a great alternative, especially if you don't have electric bed heaters.

How else can you warm your bed before bedtime

Hot water in a rubber heating pad or a regular plastic bottle - this method remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to warm your bed. Just place such a heater in your bed before going to bed and enjoy the warmth. Also, don't forget to wear warm pajamas and woolen socks to keep warm.

The benefits of a hair dryer for heating in the cold

This household appliance can be useful not only for heating bedding, but also for quickly warming up clothes and shoes. However, do not forget about safety rules: do not cover the hair dryer with blankets or other fabrics, as this can lead to fire.

