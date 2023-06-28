How to quickly get rid of hair stuck in pipes

Often, the drain in the shower or bathroom can become clogged because of hair that gets stuck in it. You can clean the pipes without harsh chemicals or expensive special tools.

In fact, you can make a small rescue tool with your own hands. Sante Plus writes about this.

To do this, take an ordinary metal wire, bend one end to make a small hook. And now, with patience and dexterity, slide it into the drain, gently turning it. Gradually, the hair will begin to tangle around the hook and you will be able to pull it out. But don't be surprised when you pull out a lot of hair.

If you use this method periodically, you will avoid hair buildup inside the tubes. This will also help prevent a more serious and complex blockage, which will probably require the help of a specialist.

However, be very careful during this operation because the wire can scratch the delicate surface or even get stuck inside. Therefore, do not dive too deep into the sawage.

If this method doesn't work, use a chemical unblocker. But you need to take certain precautions: do not use chemical products without protective gloves and, above all, follow the instructions for use carefully.

Pour the product down the drain, wait about 10-15 minutes for the unlocker to work. After that, pour hot water down the drain and check if it works well. If the drain is still clogged, repeat the operation until the desired result is achieved. But be careful, it is better to avoid overuse of chemical cleaners in the pipes because they can damage the drainage system of your home.

You can also use a plunger to clean the pipes. This is a very practical tool for cleaning clogged drain pipes using water pressure.

How to prevent hair from getting into the siphon

To avoid a blocked drain, there are of course certain preventive measures that are very easy to apply. Here are some of them:

1. Install a drain cover. Purchase a drain filter from any hardware or home improvement store. Place it in showers and bathtubs around the house.

However, it is better to buy drainage nets specifically designed to catch hair.

2. Prevent hair from slipping in the sink and shower. To do this, get into the habit of combing your hair so that it doesn't fall out while washing.

3. Flush drains at the same time. Fill each tub or sink with warm water and have someone stand next to it. Synchronization should be present: you should open the drains and flush the toilet at the same time for a simultaneous flush.

